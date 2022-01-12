Covid-19: Recently infected vaccinated travellers exempt from Malaysia quarantine

Those who had been hospitalised for Covid-19 would also have to show a "fit to travel" letter from the health facility where they were treated. PHOTO: REUTERS
PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Inbound travellers to Malaysia who are fully vaccinated and have previously contracted Covid-19 do not need to undergo mandatory quarantine.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (Jan 12), Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said travellers would need to present evidence that they had been fully vaccinated as well as evidence they had been infected 11 to 60 days before arriving in Malaysia.

He said those who had been hospitalised for Covid-19 would also have to show a "fit to travel" letter from the health facility where they were treated.

He said those who were treated for Covid-19 at home or at isolation centres will have to test negative under an RTK-Antigen test two days before flying to Malaysia. If they have yet to be fully vaccinated, they are required to undergo mandatory quarantine for seven days at a designated quarantine centre.

“This new ruling was based on scientific evidence and the latest developments in other countries in their management of travellers who have been infected,” said Mr Khairy.

Meanwhile vaccinated travellers who have not been infected with the virus will continue to serve quarantine under the existing rules.

He said travellers must also download the contact tracing app MySejahtera and fill up a health declaration form, undergo health screenings and another RTK-Antigen test upon arrival at any international entry point.

Mr Khairy added that the health ministry advises those eligible to take their booster dose to achieve an optimum level of protection as well as avoid severe Covid-19 symptoms and complications.

