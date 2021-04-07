For Subscribers
News Analysis
Covid-19 question muddles looming Myanmar refugee crisis
BANGKOK - Massive refugee movements are a challenge in themselves, but managing them in a global pandemic is especially daunting.
That is the prospect facing Myanmar's neighbours now, as a violent crackdown by the military regime has sent city residents fleeing to the frontiers, and air raids have pushed thousands across the border with Thailand.
