Covid-19: Malaysia's King and Queen under self-quarantine after testing positive

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The King and Queen of Malaysia have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now undergoing self-quarantine at Istana Negara.

In a statement on Saturday (April 2), Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were only exhibiting minor symptoms.

"The King and Queen are generally in good condition and there is no cause for worry," he said.

He added that Sultan Abdullah's quarantine period would end on April 7 and Tunku Azizah's on April 8.

Datuk Ahmad Fadil added that in conjunction with Ramadan, Sultan Abdullah urged the people to be careful and carry out self-tests as the country transitions into the endemic phase.