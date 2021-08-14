News analysis

Covid-19 keeps lid on protest turnout in Thailand but violence escalating

Protesters resort to homemade bombs while security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets

Tan Tam Mei Thailand Correspondent In Bangkok
Demonstrators burning items during a protest in Bangkok yesterday over the Thai government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: REUTERS
The risk of Covid-19 has kept a lid on turnout as street protests return in Thailand but political observers believe protest groups still lack unity, with their differing demands and goals making it hard for them to have any impact.

But the violence has escalated. In the last few clashes, some protesters used slingshots and homemade bombs, while security forces fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets - leading to dozens of injuries and arrests.

August 14, 2021
