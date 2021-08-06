Covid-19: Don't rush to relax SOPs for the fully vaccinated, says Malaysia's health ministry

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia should not rush to relax the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) for people who are fully vaccinated, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Deputy health director-general Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim said there were lessons to be learnt from countries that had opened up earlier.

"We saw how countries like the United Kingdom and Israel which had opened up early are now seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases. We need to learn from their lessons and not remove restrictions hastily," said Datuk Hishamshah at a press conference on Friday (Aug 6).

"What we need to ensure first is to vaccinate more people. Also, there must be strict compliance towards SOPs."

Dr Hishamshah added that the Covid-19 variant that is dominant in Malaysia now is much more transmissible.

"So wearing face masks and practising physical distancing must always be maintained. And, don't have large gatherings," he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the government would announce the relaxation of SOPs for those who were fully vaccinated in the "next few days".

With new Covid-19 infections piling up, the government is focusing on speeding up its vaccination drive, which is progressing rapidly with more than 490,000 doses administered on Wednesday.

About 33 per cent of the adult population have been fully inoculated with both doses of the vaccine, while 63.8 per cent have received at least one dose, according to the Health Ministry.