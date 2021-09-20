Covid-19 cases in Philippines may peak by October: Health undersecretary

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Covid-19 cases in the country may peak by October, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday (Sept 20), citing experts' projections.

However, it could be prevented if Covid-19 response is improved, she stressed when interviewed over ANC.

"When you say it's a peak, there is this highest number cases reported and then there's this decline in the number of cases. But right now, we cannot see that yet in our numbers," Vergeire explained. "Based on projections coming from our experts, our experts have projected that we will have this peak by October," she added.

"If we can improve our response, we'll not be able to reach that number. But for now, we do not see that this is the peak yet. We like to be careful in declaring that this is the peak because we are still seeing the rise in the number of cases," she further said.

Vergeire's statement came after the Octa Research Group claimed that Covid-19 cases may have already reached its peak in the country.

"Based from our analysis, we are still seeing the continuous increase in the number of cases. Although, we can see that the increase in the number of cases have slowed down," Vergeire further explained.

As of Sunday, the country logged 19,271 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall case count to 2,366,749. On September 11, the Philippines recorded an all-time high of 26,303 new Covid-19 cases.