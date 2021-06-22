Indonesia

Covid-19 cases cross 2m mark

Covid-19 infections surged past the two-million mark in Indonesia yesterday with nearly 55,000 deaths. The government tightened restrictions in badly affected areas, but ignored pleas by doctors and regional leaders for a large-scale lockdown to deal with the more contagious Delta virus variant.

