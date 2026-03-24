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The couple, in their 30s and 50s, were picked up by police officers on the night of March 23.

GEORGE TOWN, Penang – A man and woman who were allegedly engaged in an indecent act at a cemetery in Penang have been arrested and remanded for three days until March 26.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the couple, in their 30s and 50s, were picked up on the night of March 23.

“We detained the couple in the George Town area. Initial checks found that they are not husband and wife,” Datuk Azizie told the local media on March 23, before the couple were produced in court for a remand order.

Mr Azizee said the case is being investigated under Section 294 of the Penal Code for public nuisance and indecency, together with Section 509 for insulting modesty.

The incident came into the public eye after a 38-second viral video showed a man standing naked with his back to the camera while a partially undressed woman sits on a tombstone.

The woman recording the scene confronts the couple, claiming they had been spotted engaging in similar behaviour there before.

“You two again! They have been caught naked here several times already. I am going to call the police,” she shouts.

The man then puts on his trousers as the woman continues to scold them for defiling the resting place of the departed.

Earlier, Mr Azizee said an investigation paper had been opened after a police report was lodged.

Checks with the management of a cemetery under the Penang United Hokkien Cemeteries Association confirmed that the incident occurred at one of its burial grounds, and that a police report had been filed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK