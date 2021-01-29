Coup talk in Myanmar masks complex power play

BANGKOK - Myanmar's newly elected legislators convene on Monday (Feb 1) under growing pressure from a military adamant about pursuing its claims of electoral fraud. While few are expecting an outright coup, escalating military rhetoric, reports of armoured vehicles on city streets and heavy police presence in the capital have put the country on edge.

The Supreme Court on Friday postponed considering allegations of electoral misconduct by President Win Myint and election commission chairman Hla Thein that were filed by a military linked political party. The court's decision was the latest setback for the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which once ruled Myanmar under a democratic transition designed by the former junta, but has since been sidelined by the National League for Democracy party, which swept the Nov 8 general election.