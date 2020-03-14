Coronavirus: WHO urges Indonesian President Joko to declare national emergency

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to scale up the country's emergency response mechanisms in containing the Covid-19 outbreak by, among other measures, declaring a national state of emergency.

In a letter sent to the President on Tuesday (March 10), WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency had "seen undetected or under-detected cases at the early stages of the outbreak (which) result in significant increases in cases and deaths in some countries".

The agency then recommended several actions to be taken to reduce transmission and prevent further spread of the coronavirus, such as urging the government to "scale up emergency response mechanisms, including a declaration of national emergency".

Dr Tedros went on to say that the country should intensify case finding, contact tracing, monitoring, quarantine of contacts and isolation of cases.

"I would also be grateful if the Republic of Indonesia could provide the WHO with detailed information about the approach to surveillance and testing, contact identification and contact tracing for Covid-19 and any data or summaries," he wrote in the letter.

"I am counting on your personal leadership and political will, which not only reflects strong partnership with WHO, but also demonstrates the Republic of Indonesia's commitment to global health security."

Dr Tedros went the extra mile by calling President Joko directly, as he wrote in his official Twitter account, @DrTedros, on Friday.

"I thanked him for the government's leadership on containment and preparing the health system and other sectors to respond to Covid-19. We agreed to scale up cooperation and I assured him of the WHO's readiness to support," Dr Tedros wrote on Twitter.

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman confirmed that the phone call took place on Friday (March 13), after the President received the WHO's letter. He went on to say that the government had taken several measures recommended by the United Nations health agency.

Related Story Indonesian capital closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Related Story Indonesia President Joko stokes speculation herbs can fight coronavirus

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

"The government has increased its efforts in handling Covid-19 by issuing a presidential decree that mandates the formation of a Covid-19 accelerated handling task force, as well as the Health Minister's decree on protocols for central government and regional administrations," Mr Fadjroel said in a statement.

As of Saturday afternoon, Indonesia had 96 confirmed Covid-19 patients, as the death toll from the disease climbed to five.

The government's spokesman for all coronavirus-related matters, Mr Achmad Yurianto, said the government would expand the Covid-19 testing range by allowing laboratories in universities and other research agencies to perform polymerase chain reaction testing on suspected patients.