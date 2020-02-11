Coronavirus: Vietnam's cases climb to 15, including three-month-old baby

HANOI (REUTERS) - Vietnam confirmed another case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday (Feb 11), bringing its total to 15, the health ministry said.

The latest case is a three-month-old baby, infected by her grandmother, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

It said 10 out of 15 confirmed case are from the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and 42,000 infected by the virus since it emerged from a wildlife market in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, in December.

There are more than 300 cases in 24 other countries and territories, according to the World Health Organisation and Chinese health officials. So far, only two deaths have been reported outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of its citizens returning from China, including 950 at military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary facilities on the Vietnam-China border.