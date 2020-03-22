Coronavirus: Vietnam extends suspension for foreigners entering country

HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - Vietnam said it will temporarily suspend entry to all foreigners who already have travel visas to the country, except for those visiting the country for diplomatic or official purposes, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Foreigners who are deemed experts, business managers or highly skilled workers will still be allowed to enter the country but must have certificates indicating they have tested negative for the virus, must fill out health declarations and will be ordered into quarantine upon arrival, the government said in a statement on Sunday (March 22).

The entry suspension will also apply to foreign nationals who are ethnic Vietnamese, and who normally can travel to Vietnam visa-free, according to the posting.

Vietnam on March 18 suspended issuing visas for travellers from all countries for 30 days, except for those entering the country for diplomatic or business purposes.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is ordering additional quarantine buildings to house 20,000 people in Hanoi, according to a separate statement. He also ordered limiting international flights, without elaborating.