Coronavirus: Travel allowed but gatherings limited for Hari Raya Aidiladha in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There are no restrictions on interstate travel in Malaysia during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha festivities, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob, clarifying false reports on social media that there will be movement controls during the holiday.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that people could still go back to their home towns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha, which falls on Friday (July 31).

"Yesterday, I received all kinds of messages on my social media. Even the places (roadblocks) have been determined by netizens. Actually, there are no restrictions on movements," he told a press conference on Monday.

He noted however that standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the coronavirus must still be adhered to.

"Although the government has allowed people to go back to their kampung, they will have to take care," he said.

This includes limiting the number of visitors and family members to a maximum of 20 people per house.

He said those who are currently observing their compulsory 14-day home quarantine are not allowed to participate in the celebrations. They are not allowed to attend mass prayers or to receive visitors.

Malaysia has eased movement controls since June 10, allowing most businesses to reopen and people to travel across the country. Its borders however remain closed to foreign tourists.

It reported seven new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 8,904 cases. No new fatalities were recorded, keeping the death toll at 124.

