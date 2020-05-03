Coronavirus: Thailand reports three new cases, as some restrictions ease

A child rides a kick scooter at the reopened Lumpini Park in Bangkok on May 3, 2020.
A child rides a kick scooter at the reopened Lumpini Park in Bangkok on May 3, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
7 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday (May 3), as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has reported 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week. The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content