Coronavirus: Thailand reports one new case - a medical personnel - brings total to 34

People standing in line to buy protective masks at the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation in Bangkok on Feb 6, 2020.
People standing in line to buy protective masks at the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation in Bangkok on Feb 6, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
19 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday (Feb 15).

The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference.

Fourteen people have recovered and returned home.

Over 1,500 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content