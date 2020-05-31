Coronavirus: Thailand reports 4 new cases, no new deaths

ICU nurses transfer a Covid-19 patient for a CT scan at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on April 23, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday (May 31) and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,081 with 57 deaths since January.

The new patients had arrived in Thailand from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia and have been in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Local infections have slowed and over the past two weeks, around 80 per cent of new cases were Thais who had returned from abroad, Panprapa added.

Thailand will on Monday (June 1) begin reopening more businesses classified as medium to high risks, including cinemas and gyms.

 

