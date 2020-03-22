Coronavirus: Thailand reports 188 new cases, most linked to boxing stadium cluster

People in face masks walk through an unusually-empty Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok, on March 21, 2020.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (March 22) its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," he said urging the public to stay home.

There has been one death in Thailand.

 

