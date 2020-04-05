Coronavirus: Thailand reports 102 new cases, three more deaths

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said on Sunday (April 5).

The latest numbers raised the total in the South-east Asian nation to 2,169 cases.

Twenty-three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.

Thailand on Saturday banned all incoming passenger flights for three days, following a commotion on Friday night in which 152 Thai nationals arriving at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport refused to be put under state quarantine.

The flight ban, which does not apply to state and military aircraft, emergency landing, humanitarian, medical and cargo flights, is aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

The ban comes after stronger measures were taken to restrict the movements of people, including a state of emergency in place since March 26 and a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am that began on Friday (April 3).