Coronavirus: Thailand records one new case, bringing total to 35

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, a senior health official said on Monday (Feb 17).

The new case is a 60-year old Chinese woman, whose family members earlier contracted the virus, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary said in a news conference.

Fifteen people have recovered and return home.

The coronavirus, which is thought to have emerged at a wildlife market in China's central province of Hubei, has infected more than 70,000 people in the country.

Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far.

Outside China, more than 500 cases have been confirmed, mostly of people who travelled from Chinese cities, with five deaths.

China's response has included putting Hubei and its capital Wuhan - a city of 11 million people - on virtual lockdown.