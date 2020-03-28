Coronavirus: Temperature checks at Kuala Lumpur roadblocks, those with fever may be held for screening

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Army and police personnel manning movement control order (MCO) roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur will now be armed with thermometers, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said those found to be having a fever may be detained and taken for health screenings.

Mr Annuar said all roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur will be supplied with a thermometer from Saturday (March 28).

"Those who have a fever may be detained and brought in for further health checks," he tweeted on Saturday.

Malaysia is currently under an MCO from March 18 to April 14 following a rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Malaysia is grappling with the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia. It has reported 2,161 confirmed cases and 26 deaths so far.