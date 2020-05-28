Coronavirus: President Rodrigo Duterte set to lift Manila lockdown after 3 months

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce on Thursday night (May 28) that he is lifting one of the strictest and longest lockdowns enforced in South-east Asia, as the Philippines pivots to rebuilding an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is even as health officials on Thursday reported the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the virus was first detected in the country, and experts warned easing the lockdown is premature as it has not led to a "discernible" drop in infections.

The Health Ministry said in a bulletin 539 new infections and 17 more deaths were recorded, bringing total infections to 15,588. Deaths have reached 921.

More than half of the new cases were in Metro Manila.

A task force overseeing efforts to slow the spread of the virus has recommended that Mr Duterte downgrade sweeping restrictions in place across Metro Manila since March 16 to a "general community quarantine" starting June 1, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said.

"For Metro Manila, our recommendation is a general community quarantine. But high-risk districts that we consider as 'critical zones' will remain under total lockdown," he said in an interview aired on CNN Philippines.

Districts inside Metro Manila that continue to report two or more cases per week will remain under strict shelter-at-home restrictions, he said.

Most of these districts have populations of less than 50,000, but some have as many as 250,000 people.

Curbs everywhere else in Metro Manila and in the rest of the Philippines will be eased.

Metro Manila has been effectively shut off from the rest of the Philippines and the world since March 16.

Companies wound down and sent their workers home, except for those working in critical sectors such as food and medicine, utilities, banks, telcos and logistics firms.

Public transport and all domestic flights and sea travel were suspended.

A web of checkpoints were put in place to make sure everyone stayed home.

Starting June 1, those living in Metro Manila may leave their homes without a "quarantine pass" to buy essential goods and services.

More companies will be allowed to reopen.

Checkpoints, though, will still be in place to make sure only those going to work or on supply runs and buying essential items will be out on the road, said Mr Ano.

Essential travel to places outside Metro Manila will be allowed, although airports will remain closed to both domestic and international flights.

Commuters may again board buses, trains, taxis and motorised rickshaws. But with buses and trains told to take in just half their passenger load, the government is encouraging those who do not own cars or motorcycles to travel on bicycles instead.

Malls will be allowed to reopen more stores selling food, clothes, toys, tools, appliances and gadgets.

But restaurants are still limited to takeaways and deliveries, and salons, spas, cinemas, bars and clubs will remain closed.

The goal with the transition is to revive an economy that has been on standstill because of the lockdown, said Mr Ano.

A city mayor in Metro Manila said the pandemic has had a "devastating effect", especially on workers.

Some five million Filipinos are likely to lose their jobs by year end, and a crippling recession may linger till next year, labour officials and economists have warned.

Philippine Airlines is nearing bankruptcy.

Fast-food giant Jollibee on Thursday reported losses of up to 1.8 billion pesos (S$50 million) in the first three months of the year, and warned that the bleeding would continue throughout the year.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief Benedicto Yujuico said the situation is even more dire for over a million micro, small and medium-sized businesses. Most have just two to three months' worth of cash left, he said.

Mr Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque told reporters: "We have to balance (our health concerns) with the economy. If we survive Covid-19 but we don't have a job, it's all the same in the end."

The latest health reports show Metro Manila is ready to ease lockdown restrictions, he said.

"But that really depends on the cooperation of everyone," he said.

He said the "doubling time", or the rate at which infection spreads, has slowed to six days from 2.5 days in March, and hospitals are no longer overwhelmed with an avalanche of patients with Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

A group of experts from the state-run University of the Philippines warned on Tuesday that easing the lockdown around Metro Manila might be "premature", saying there had not been a "discernible" drop in the number of confirmed cases during the lockdown.

But Mr Roque said even if curbs were relaxed, Metro Manila "remains under community quarantine".

"That means there will still be checkpoints and curfews. Our existing responses will not just vanish," he said.