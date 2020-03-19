Coronavirus: Philippines Dept of Health chief Duque on self-quarantine; asymptomatic

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is currently on self-quarantine, a Department of Health (DOH) official confirmed Thursday (March 19).

DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire also said the health chief has already undergone testing for COVID-19 after a senior official of the agency was found positive for the disease that is caused by a coronavirus.

He is currently not exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Vergeire added.

"Yes, Secretary Duque is on home quarantine but currently asymptomatic. He has already been tested for COVID 19 test as he is Asthmatic and Hypertensive," Vergeire told reporters in a text message.

"He is now doing work from home," she also said.