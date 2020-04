MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he's inclined to extend a lockdown of more than half the country's population on its main island until April 30 to further stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Duterte, in an address late on Monday (April 6), also said he's considering tweaking this year's 4.1 trillion peso (S$115.90 billion) budget to allocate more funds to virus response, as some 200 billion pesos set aside for cash grants to poor families won't be enough.