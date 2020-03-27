Coronavirus: Philippine armed forces chief of staff tests positive

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Felimon Santos Jr has tested positive for coronavirus, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday (March 27).

Mr Lorenzana himself is now under quarantine after he found out on Friday morning about Gen Santos' test results.

The Defence Secretary said he had close contact with the armed forces chief on two occasions recently: the turnover of medical supplies at the Villamor Air Base last Saturday, and at the General Headquarters and Heroes Hall in Malacanang on Monday.

Mr Lorenzana said he is currently asymptomatic and would self-quarantine for 14 days.

Gen Santos on Tuesday announced the first confirmed case of the Covid-19 disease in the armed forces - a senior officer assigned at the General Headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo.

The armed forces chief said he had placed himself under home quarantine after he found out about the results of the senior officer, whom he had come in contact with in previous engagements.