Coronavirus: No new cases in Malaysia, two more patients discharged

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad told reporters on Wednesday (Feb 19) that two more coronavirus patients have been discharged.

Both Malaysians are among the 15 now cured of the disease.

There were no new cases reported on Wednesday, leaving seven patients who are still receiving treatment at hospitals in the country.

Among those discharged on Tuesday were a married couple from China, who were the seventh and eighth coronavirus cases in Malaysia. They have recovered.

Malaysia's Health Ministry said the couple, who received treatment at Permai Hospital in Johor Baru, were allowed to return home on Tuesday.