Coronavirus: Malaysia's supermarkets, eateries to only open from 8am to 8pm from April 1

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will restrict the opening hours for supermarkets and eateries as it implements the second phase of its nationwide movement control order (MCO) from Wednesday (April 1).

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday that these establishments will be allowed to operate only from 8am to 8pm.

Food delivery services will also be restricted to the same business hours during the second phase of the MCO, which was implemented from March 18 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Initially meant to last two weeks, the order has been extended to April 14.

"During the second phase of the MCO, which begins on April 1, the government will be increasing the restrictions," said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at the daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

"Currently, we find that some supermarkets operate until midnight. Therefore, we have decided in today's meeting that supermarkets as well as restaurants can only operate from 8am to 8pm," he said.

Under the MCO, residents are allowed to leave their homes to buy groceries and food. Restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.

All schools and businesses have been shuttered since the order took effect, with the exception of essential services such as food supply, medical care and public transport.

The minister said the 8am to 8pm operating hours will also apply to petrol stations and food delivery services.

He added that food delivery personnel are encouraged to avoid meeting their customers, and should instead leave the ordered food outside the delivery address.

"We should try to avoid contact with other people, in order to reduce the chances of spreading the virus," he said.

Operating hours for public transport remain the same in the second phase, running from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm. Taxis and ride-hailing services will continue to operate from 6am to 10pm.