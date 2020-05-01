Malaysia's Johor state reports three new coronavirus cases imported from Singapore

JOHOR BARU - The Johor state government said on Friday (May 1) it has detected three new Covid-19 cases involving Malaysians who returned from Singapore.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the trio tested positive while undergoing mandatory isolation at one of the quarantine stations in the state, Malay Mail online news reported him as saying.

"The three new cases are not local cases, but rather imported cases by Malaysian citizens from Singapore," Mr Vidyananthan said in a statement, reported Malay Mail.

He said the number of cumulative cases in Johor is 663, with no deaths recorded.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Malaysia's southern state stood at 382 cases.

Meanwhile in Putrajaya, the Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded 69 more Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071, The Star online reported.

This is the country's 17th consecutive day of only double-digit new cases - compared with the daily triple-digit new cases in March and early April.

Of the 69 cases, 12 are imported, while 57 are local transmissions, said the Datuk Dr Noor Hisham at his daily Covid-19 media briefing.

Malaysia also discharged 39 more patients in the same 24-hour span, which means 4,210 patients have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 69.3 per cent out of the total number of positive cases, The Star said.

There are 1,758 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present, including 37 patients in intensive care units and 14 cases on ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced one new death, which brings the country's death toll to 103. The 103rd fatality is a 66-year-old Malaysian male with a history of cancer.