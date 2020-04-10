Coronavirus: Malaysia's fatality rate stands at 1.58 per cent, lower than average 4-5 per cent

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's coronavirus fatality rate is at 1.58 per cent, which is lower than the average of 4 per cent to 5 per cent in many other countries.

Furthermore, about 40 per cent to 50 per cent of Covid-19 patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs) have recovered from the disease, said Health ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He commended the ministry's doctors and specialists and credited their work in keeping the country's coronavirus death rate low.

"This shows that the medical service provided at our wards and ICUs are at a top and satisfactory level. Our specialists, our intensivists have given the best treatment to our patients," said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham at the ministry's media briefing on Thursday (April 9).

He said 5 per cent of all Covid-19 patients had been admitted to ICU, with at least 30 per cent of them requiring the aid of ventilators.

"At least 40 per cent to 50 per cent of our patients who were in ICU have recovered, " he said.

Currently, Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll is at 67 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said on Thursday that a 23-year-old woman from Sarawak is the youngest Covid-19 patient to succumb to the virus in the country.

He also also announced 109 new Covid-19 cases and 121 more recoveries from the disease in the country on Thursday.

So far, 1,608 patients have recovered from the disease since the outbreak began in Malaysia.

The rate of Covid-19 recovery in Malaysia is 38 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

Currently, 72 patients are in the ICU, with 43 of them requiring ventilators.