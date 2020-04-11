Coronavirus: Malaysians urged to take preventive measures when getting a haircut

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian public and hairdressers have been advised to take preventive measures against Covid-19 transmission when visiting hair salons and barbershops, which have been allowed to operate under the third phase of the movement control order (MCO), Bernama news agency reported.

Public Health Malaysia, on its Facebook page on Saturday (April 11), said preventive steps must be taken, besides cooperation between customers and operators, to ensure no new Covid-19 clusters emerge.

It said there was a high risk of spreading infection between barbers or hairstylists and their customers as they would be in close proximity with one another. Moreover, they would be in the same enclosed space for an extended period of time with limited space and ventilation, it said.

In view of this, Public Health Malaysia urged operators to ensure they are free of symptoms such as fever and cough; disinfect their business premises daily; ensure the place is well-ventilated; control the number of customers and to clear the place of any cut hair.

It also said customers need to be screened for symptoms and if found to have any symptoms, they must be told to wear face masks. They must also wash their hands before entering the premises and practise social distancing.

Public Health Malaysia also advised the public to always be prepared for changes in their daily routine as part of the efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Friday (April 10), the Cabinet decided to allow several additional economic sectors to operate in phases during the MCO, which has been extended until April 28.

They are machinery and equipment, aerospace and science, professional and technical services, including research and development related to legal practice, oil and gas, and activities related to Covid-19.

