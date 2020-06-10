Coronavirus: Malaysians under quarantine to continue self-isolating at home

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The 8,831 Malaysians who are still undergoing mandatory quarantine at government-gazetted facilities will continue the process at home, said Senior Minister Ismaili Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (June 10).

He said that Tuesday was the last day that quarantine centres at hotels were in operation, adding that the people at these facilities will undergo the remainder of their quarantine at home as they have tested negative for Covid-19.

"Beginning today, Malaysians who return from overseas will undergo Covid-19 screening at the airport.

"Those who are negative can go home but must observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine," he said.

He said that if the outcome of the swab tests could not be obtained within a few hours, the returnees would be sent to quarantine centres while waiting for the results.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri also reminded returning Malaysians that they must download the MySejahtera app for monitoring purposes before they were allowed to go home and be quarantined.

"Those who fail to observe the mandatory quarantine and standard operating procedures can be compounded or be taken to court," he added.

Since April 3, a total of 51,422 Malaysians returning from abroad have been sent for mandatory quarantine at gazetted facilities, including hotels.

As of June 10, 42,817 people have completed the process and returned home.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the state has relaxed its quarantine requirements for Malaysians arriving there, but checks and procedures to assess risks associated with arrivals will continue.

Sabah Health Department director Christina Rundi said that all those arriving in the state via land, air or sea will have to fill up a health declaration form and undergo medical screening upon arrival.

She said those showing symptoms would be sent to the nearest hospital for further observation, while those with no symptoms would be assessed based on the requirements of the Covid-19 risk assessment form.

"Based on the assessment, they might be required to do a Covid-19 rapid test at the various health departments or clinics in the respective districts at entry points in Kota Kinabalu; Sandakan; Tawau; Sipitang; Nabawan or the ferry terminal in Menumbok, Kuala Penyu; and Lahad Datu airport.

"Individuals will be directed to undergo home quarantine while waiting for the test results. If the test result is negative, the quarantine will be reduced," she said.

Datuk Rundi said that for those who had undertaken swab tests for less than a month before arrival, state health officials would consider allowing them to skip a test on arrival.

Those who were assessed as low risk would not have to undergo Covid-19 testing.

"The changes to the procedures for entering Sabah are based on the risk assessment," she said.

Dr Rundi said that for those who returned from overseas and are currently at quarantine centres, including at hotels in Sabah, they would be allowed to complete their two-week quarantine at home if their Covid-19 test was negative.

"They have to register themselves with MySejahtera application with their home address, while those who decide to stay on at the hotels would have to pay for the cost themselves during their mandatory quarantine period," she said.

Meanwhile, the state government in a statement on Wednesday said that Sabahans, government personnel and those working in Sabah need not undergo the Covid-19 swab tests when entering the state.

However, non-Sabahans and those from Labuan must observe the necessary requirements of the state government for entry into the state.