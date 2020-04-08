Coronavirus: Malaysians returning from Singapore in Johor quarantined at govt centres

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Immigration has been told to strictly adhere to the Malaysian government's latest decision that Malaysian workers returning from Singapore must first show proof of being cleared of Covid-19.

In a note to the state Immigration director, department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said only those who had undergone the swab test in the Republic and certified free from the deadly disease would be exempted from the otherwise mandatory 14-day quarantine.

He said they must have documents to show that they had tested negative.

Datuk Khairul said the latest ruling was made by the special Cabinet meeting last Friday (April 3).

Prior to this, the workers only needed to show a letter from a doctor in Singapore that they had no Covid-19 symptoms.

Several Malaysians returning from Singapore were caught off-guard when they were sent to a government quarantine centre in Johor Baru, with their medical certificates clearing them of Covid-19 symptoms rejected at the checkpoint.

More Malaysian workers are making their way back from Singapore after the Republic announced stricter measures on Friday to address the pandemic, with most workplaces being closed from Tuesday (April 7).

Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon said there was currently no requirement by his government to provide random Covid-19 tests for foreign workers.

Singapore's Ministry of Health has said Covid-19 testing is performed when clinically indicated, for patients and their close contacts.

"There is currently no requirement by the Government of Singapore for foreigners exiting Singapore to be swabbed for non-clinical grounds," the ministry said in response to media queries.

Kuala Lumpur does not impose a similar testing requirement on others entering Malaysia, such as via Kuala Lumpur International Airport, nor does it test foreign workers in the country before they return home.

Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Wednesday (April 8) that Malaysia is insisting that Singapore does the swab tests, with the Republic saying this is not a requirement of the World Health Organisation.

"We are still not satisfied with this. So we are negotiating for our workers to remain in Singapore and for their food and lodging to be provided," he told reporters.

"But Singapore also cannot stop our citizens from returning," he added.

Among returning Malaysians who were caught off-guard at the Johor checkpoint was student Tan Jie Yang, 16, who said that his travel back to Johor Baru on Monday was a "confusing experience".

"I was returning to Johor Baru with my sister and a friend as our schools have shut down due to the partial lockdown in Singapore.

"We thought that we will be able to self-quarantine at home if we did not have Covid-19 symptoms and have documents indicating that we are fit to travel, but we were surprised when they told us that we had to be quarantined at a government centre, " he said.

He added that he was unable to get a swab test for Covid-19 done as the test is only for those who showed symptoms.

A retiree, who only wanted to be known as Lau, 62, said she was taken to the government quarantine centre at about 2pm on Monday (April 6) after waiting for more than two hours at the checkpoint.

She had gone to Singapore before Malaysia imposed its movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

"I went to Singapore to visit a friend before the MCO was announced and got stuck there for a while. I thought that I will be allowed to self-quarantine at home if I have a letter from the doctor, " she said.

A Johor state assemblyman, Mr Andrew Chen, urged the Malaysian government to give clear directives to avoid confusion among the public and civil servants.

He said he had been receiving enquiries and complaints from Malaysians working in Singapore who were finding it difficult to come home with all sorts of requirements.

"The swab test in Singapore can only be done with a doctor's referral letter or if they show any symptoms for Covid-19.

"I have e-mailed Singapore's health and manpower ministers to seek their help to make it easier for Malaysians to get the swab test, " he said.