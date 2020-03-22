Coronavirus: Malaysian soldiers on streets to assist cops in enforcing movement curbs

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Armed Forces were deployed on the streets on Sunday (March 22) to assist the police in enforcing the Restricted Movement Order (RMO), as a doctor became the latest victim of the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to nine.

The 48-year-old doctor from Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) in the state of Perlis passed away at 10.33am, Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

"The patient has a travel history to Turkey and arrived back in the country on March 8," said Datuk Seri Noor Hisham.

"He was then warded at the HTF on March 17 after showing symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection and was later confirmed positive Covid-19 on March 18," he said. "He has been on respiratory support since March 19 after his condition deteriorated, and eventually passed away at 10.33am today."

Malaysia, which has the highest number of coronavirus infections in South-east Asia, has recorded 1,183 infections from the virus as of Saturday. Most of the infections have been related to a gathering of the tabligh Islamic missionary movement last month while more than a dozen healthcare workers from government and private hospitals have also come down with the virus.

Earlier, pictures in defence portal Air Times News Network showed photos of troops wearing face mask and in full gear, but minus firearms, saying their prayers before being deployed to their duty stations nationwide.

"The Malaysian Armed Forces from Markas 11 Briged have been deployed to enforce Op Penawar," stated the Air Times News Network, referring to the official name for the deployment of the military assistance.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri had announced last Friday that the army would be deployed as there were still many Malaysians who were out on the streets despite the movement restrictions that came into force last Wednesday to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Defence Force Chief General Affendi Buang on Saturday refuted a voice message circulating on WhatsApp that said military personnel were allowed to use force on members of the public while enforcing the RMO.

Tan Sri Jen Affendi said people do not need to be afraid to see the military enforcing the MCO as it is its secondary duty during peacetime. He assured Malaysians that the military will not resort to violence as it collaborates with the police to enforce the RMO. "Please stop spreading such messages because it can cause panic among the people, " he said.

The defence chief also warned against spreading the fake message, saying anyone caught spreading fake news can be charged.

Separately, Malaysia's police chief, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, has confirmed that six police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 while their 335 family members are awaiting test results.

"To date, six of my men have tested positive for Covid-19... (and) we continue to give the rest of them encouragement and motivation to carry out their jobs, " Inspector-General of Police said in an exclusive interview on Astro Awani. He said the cases highlighted the risks police personnel faced in carrying out their duties.

The movement control order was announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16 after the country saw a spike in Covid-19 cases. The restrictions will remain until March 31.

The order includes a ban on mass gatherings, including all religious, sporting, social and cultural events. Houses of worship and businesses are to close, but supermarkets, markets, mini-markets and convenience stores will remain open.

All schools, universities and businesses will be shuttered but those providing essential services - include utilities, transport, banking, healthcare and security- will continue to operate during the two-week period.