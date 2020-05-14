Coronavirus: Malaysian police to investigate minister over alleged movement curbs violations

KAJANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian police have opened an investigation over allegations that Islamic Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri flouted the country's movement control order (MCO).

Kajang police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan confirmed having received a police report on the matter.

"We have opened a police inquiry paper to facilitate initial investigations into the case," he said in a statement on Thursday (May 14).

A redacted police report sighted by The Star alleged that Datuk Seri Zulkifli had uploaded photos of his activities on his Facebook page on May 2.

The report was lodged by a 43-year-old man at the Bandar Baru Bangi police station at around 6.10pm on May 3.

The complainant mentioned that a number of activities conducted by Mr Zulkifli had defied the MCO.

The minister allegedly did this by sending a transfer letter to a senior officer of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) in person on March 31 and taking photos with the officer.

Mr Zulkifli is also alleged to have met an acquaintance, Umno Supreme Council member Dr Fathul Bari, and several others and conducted a meeting at his office without observing social distancing norms on April 13.

The report also claimed that on the following day, the minister called on Dr Fathul and university lecturers Dr Rozaimi Ramli and Dr Ahmad Kamil Jamilin as well as several others, for meetings at his office.