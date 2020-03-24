Coronavirus: Malaysian police arrests man for ramming road block in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police on Monday (March 23) arrested a man after the car he was travelling in rammed into a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur.

In the 2am incident, the man who was driving a Perodua Alza car, appeared suspicious and evaded a roadblock at KM13.2 of the Middle Ring Road 2 and fled towards the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway.

There were two other occupants in the car, said Gombak police chief Arifai Tarawe.

Malaysian police has set up various roadblocks around the country after the government rolled out the restricted movement order on Wednesday as a measure to stem the growing cases of coronavirus in the country.

"The vehicle went out of control at the Gombak toll plaza and hit the toll gate barrier and sped off towards Bentong in Pahang," national news agency quoted Mr Arifai as saying in a statement.

"At KM23.6, the car went out of control again, and collided into the divider in Bentong before the three suspects escaped and fled on foot into the nearby jungle."

Mr Arifai said one of men, aged 21, was arrested at about 5pm.

Police investigations found that he had 20 previous criminal records linked to drugs and other illegal activities.

Mr Arifai said police are looking for the two other men.

According to Bernama, the case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Separately, Mr Arifai also said three men were arrested for possession of various house break-in equipment at a roadblock near a housing estate in Kepong on Monday morning. All suspects, aged between 32 and 42, were remanded for four days until Thursday.