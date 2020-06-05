Coronavirus: Malaysia unveils S$11.4b stimulus package amid rising unemployment

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has launched a fourth economic stimulus package valued at RM35 billion (S$11.4 billion) aimed largely at checking unemployment which has hit a 10-year high.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday (June 5) that the plan includes RM10 billion in direct fiscal injection, of which half will be spent on extending existing wage subsidies from three months to six months.

Another RM4 billion will be allocated to benefit workers, including for upskilling programmes and to improve the welfare of freelancers.

"The economy will take time to recover and there will be those who will still need assistance during this period. The government has allocated nearly RM9 billion that will benefit as many as three million workers," he said in a speech that was broadcast nationally on television and social media channels.

However under this new plan, the amount of wage subsidy that can be claimed is capped at RM600 monthly, for up to 200 employees per company.

Previously smaller firms with up to 75 workers were able to claim up to RM1,200 a month for April to June.

Malaysia had earlier rolled out RM260 billion in rescue packages to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, with RM35 billion coming directly from the Treasury.

But Tan Sri Muhyiddin said on Friday that the economy was expected to contract further this year, with unemployment set to rise to 5.5 per cent, or 860,000 people.

Over 600,000 people were already jobless in March, the highest level since June 2010.

MORE TO COME