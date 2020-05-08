Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 68 new cases, death toll remains at 107

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia reported 68 more Covid-19 cases on Friday (May 8), bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 6,535.

Four are imported cases, while the rest are local transmissions, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing.

Of the 64 local cases, 57 involve foreigners.

There are currently 17 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with seven on ventilator support.

Malaysia also discharged 88 more patients in the same 24-hour span, which means 4,864 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 74.43 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are 1,564 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present.

There no new deaths reported, so the country's death toll remains at 107.

Related Story Coronavirus: Malaysia wants tests on all security guards after new virus cluster found

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself