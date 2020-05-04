Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 55 new cases, after two consecutive days of above-100 cases

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia reported 55 more Covid-19 cases on Monday (May 4), on the first day of the so-called conditional movement control order, or CMCO, with most businesses and offices allowed to reopen.

The new figures brought the total number of infections to 6,353.

The double-digit new cases followed two days of triple-digit rise in new cases, with 105 on Saturday (May 2) and 122 on Sunday (May 3).

Prior to Saturday, Malaysia had 15 consecutive days of double-digit new cases.

Of the 55 cases, seven were imported cases while 48 were local transmissions, the Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his daily Covid-19 media briefing.

Seventy-one more patients were discharged in the same 24-hour span, which means 4,484 patients had recovered since the outbreak began.

The Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 70.58 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

There are only 1,764 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present, with 28 patients being treated in intensive care units and 13 on ventilator support.

The total death toll remained at 105.

