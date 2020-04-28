Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 31 new cases and one death

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday (April 28) reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 5,851.
The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 100.
