Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 150 new cases, seven more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (March 29), taking the total to 2,470, the highest in South-east Asia.

The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose by seven to 34, the health ministry said. The seven deaths is the highest recorded in a single day for Malaysia.

The Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 68 recovered Covid-19 patients who were been discharged on Sunday, bringing the total to 388 cases.

Datuk Seri Noor Hisham said a total of 73 patients were being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with 52 of them needing ventilators.