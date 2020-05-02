Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 105 new cases, breaking two weeks of just double-digit figures

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Saturday (May 2) reported 105 new case of Covid-19 cases, the first time the daily figure has climbed above 100 in 16days.

The country had recorded just double-digit new cases in the last 15 days, which raised hopes that the coronavirus outbreak was being well managed.

The government has announced that most sectors of the economy would be reopened on Monday (May 4), with Malaysians reminded to follow the "new normal" in public including the wearing of masks and practising physical distancing.

The last time the country recorded triple-digit new cases in a 24-hour cycle was on April 16, with 110 new cases.

No fatalities were recorded in the same 24-hour time span on Saturday, with the fatality rate remaining at 103, said the Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at his daily media briefing.

He said the total cumulative number of infections on Saturday was 6,176.

The government has discharged 116 patients to bring the number of thos who have recovered to 4,326 patients since the outbreak began.

