Coronavirus: Malaysia records another death, total now at 17

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Another Malaysian has died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 17, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 25).

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the deceased was a 66-year-old patient who had a history of several chronic illnesses.

"The patient started showing symptoms a week before being admitted to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar, Johor on March 20.

"When the patient arrived at the hospital's Emergency Department, his condition was critical and needed respiratory aid on the same day," he said on his Facebook page.

Datuk Dr Hisham said the patient was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21.

"His condition worsened day by day and was finally pronounced dead at 4.10am Wednesday," he said.

He added that the source of the man's Covid-19 infection was still under investigation.

"The Ministry conveys our condolences to the family members of the patient," he added.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in South-east Asia.

As of noon Wednesday, the number of infections was 1,796, more than double the 673 tally a week ago.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday also announced that the country's restricted movement order put in place last Wednesday to stem the rising cases of coronavirus will be extended until April 14.