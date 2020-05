KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 45 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday (May 6), taking the cumulative total to 6,428 infections.

The Health Ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 107.

Malaysia on Wednesday is into the 50th day of its movement control order that was imposed on March 18 to curb the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

