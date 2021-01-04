Coronavirus: Malaysia in talks with Singapore on compassionate travel

KLUANG, JOHOR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia is in talks with Singapore to standardise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cross-border travel for compassionate reasons.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said currently, Malaysians working in Singapore and who wished to return to the country for compassionate reasons had to put in an appeal.

"Right now, the SOP for compassionate travel for those with sickness or deaths in the family is on an ad hoc basis.

"We (Malaysia and Singapore) are negotiating for a standardised SOP for this group of people," said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin on Sunday (Dec 3).

Asked whether Malaysians working in the island republic would be allowed to return upon showing proof of vaccination in the future, Mr Hishammuddin said the matter was under the purview of the Health Ministry.

"It is not up to the foreign ministry to decide as we are unsure whether the vaccine used in Singapore is recognised in Malaysia or not.

"It will be decided by the Health Ministry and we will comply with their decision," he said.

Singapore rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Dec 30.