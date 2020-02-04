Malaysia confirms first citizen with coronavirus: Man was in S'pore for meeting with China colleagues last month

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday (Feb 4) confirmed the first citizen to be infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10, Reuters reported.

They said the 41-year-old Malaysian had travelled to Singapore for a meeting from Jan 16 to 23 with colleagues from China - including one from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

According to the Malay Mail website, he returned to Malaysia on Jan 23, but showed symptoms only on Jan 29, nearly a week after he returned to the country.

He then went to a private hospital to seek treatment for fever and cough and was referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 2.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said lab results on Feb 3 confirmed that the man, along with a 63-year-old man from Wuhan who had been under observation, had contracted the virus.

He said his ministry has contacted its Singapore counterpart to begin contact tracing, the Malay Mail reported.