Coronavirus: Malaysia adds 170 new cases to 4,987, with 82 total deaths

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia on Tuesday (April 14) recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4,987.

The country, which entered its 28th day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Tuesday, also reported five new deaths to bring the fatality toll to 82 people.

This translates to a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent, said Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Malaysia discharged 202 more patients as of 12pm on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,478 patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

The rate of recovery in Malaysia is 49.7 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 60 patients in intensive care units (ICU), with 33 of them requiring the use of ventilators.

One of the five death cases was an unidentified man who was found dead in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on April 6.

"The results of the samples taken from the man during post-mortem found that he was Covid-19 positive.

"The man was found without any identification and is believed to be a non-Malaysian. This case is under the investigation of the police, " said Dr Hisham.

The MCO has been extended into a third phase from Wednesday (April 15) and is scheduled to end on April 28.