Coronavirus: Major crimes in KL plunge due to movement curbs, police drug busts net S$24 million

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Major crimes in Malaysia's capital city Kuala Lumpur have dropped sharply during the first two phases of the movement control order (MCO), says KL police chief Mazlan Lazim.

And police, meanwhile, have seized RM75 million (S$24.4 million) worth of drugs so far throughout the two phases of the stay-at-home order, Malaysia's police headquarters said.

The first two phases of the stay-at-home order were between March 18 and April 14.

Malaysia is now into its third phase of the MCO, from April 15 to April 28.

Datuk Seri Mazlan, the KL police chief said

Kuala Lumpur police chief said during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to March 31, the crime index in the city went down by 57.4 per cent, compared to the same period a year ago.

"During that period, violent crimes recorded a 62.8 per cent drop, while property crimes showed a 55.5 per cent decline," he said in a statement on Thursday (April 16).

Violent crimes include murder, rape and gang robbery, while property crimes include house break-ins, snatch theft and vehicle theft.

For phase two of the MCO from April 1 until April 14, crimes in Kuala Lumpur recorded a 63 per cent drop reduction, with violent crimes and property crimes dropping by 74.3 per cent and 59 per cent respectively, he added.

"We believe the drastic reduction of crimes in the city was due to more roadblocks and patrols during the MCO.

"Police personnel assigned at enforcing the MCO also went on crime prevention rounds," Commissioner Mazlan said.

Meanwhile,police HQ's Narcotics Crime Investigations Department director Ramli Din said police have been kept busy during the movement curbs, seizing RM75 million worth of drugs and arresting 3,923 people, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) news site reported on Friday (April 17).

Mr Ramli said police had conducted five large-scale drug busts in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak, confiscating 165kg of drugs and 61,566 pills worth over RM5 million.

He said police have identified various methods to get past MCO restrictions, including utilising food delivery and e-hailing services, FMT quoted him as saying. Eight cases linked to this method have been identified.

Mr Ramli said not all e-hailing drivers caught delivering items with drugs were directly involved. Some who had suspicions about their packages sent them to police stations for checks, he said.