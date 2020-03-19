Coronavirus: Jokowi regrets people flocked to beaches and popular mountain resort despite social distancing measures

JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has expressed regrets that the country's social distancing measures have not been taken seriously by many Jakarta residents who took advantage of the work-from-home and study-at-home regime to visit beaches and other tourist sites.

"The study-at-home, work-from-home, do-prayer-at-home measures should not be seen as an opportunity to go on holidays," Mr Joko, popularly called Jokowi at home, said on Thursday (March 19) at the start of a meeting he had with ministers to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measures, announced on March 14, saw the Jakarta provincial government close all schools in the city of over 10 million people for two weeks.

Popular tourist sites such as the Taman Impian Jaya Ancol theme park and the National Monument were also closed, starting March 14.

But it did not stop some residents of the city, which had recorded 12 deaths from the disease as of Wednesday, from travelling.

"I noticed people in the past week had flocked to Carita Beach (two hours' drive from Jakarta) and Puncak (mountain resort in nearby Bogor), which both saw a larger number of visitors.

"Crowds pose an increased risk in spreading Covid-19," Mr Joko warned.

Indonesia, which has seen a spike in cases and deaths, has been struggling to convince its citizens to avoid crowded places.

The world's fourth-most populous country reported on Wednesday a total of 19 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of fatalities in South-east Asia.

It has overtaken the Philippines, which has recorded 17 deaths so far.

The number of confirmed cases in Indonesia also surged to 227 with 55 fresh cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day jump for new infections since the country announced its first two cases on March 2.

Before meeting his ministers and other minister-level officials on Thursday, Mr Joko said: "Three important points need to be conveyed (to the public) repeatedly.

"Reduce mobility... continue social distancing steps, and avoid crowds as they increase the risk of contracting (the disease)."

Mr Joko said he wants Indonesia to ship in more rapid test kits and to increase the number of places where tests can be carried out, and to ready more isolation facilities.

The government had earlier decided to turn some of the rooms in state-run hotels in Jakarta into isolation wards to treat Covid-19 patients.

The archipelago's most populous island is Java, where Jakarta is located.

Many residents of the city have restricted their movements Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit ridership figures released on Thursday showed.

From the average 100,000 passengers per day, it slipped to 27,269 on March 16; 31,628 on March 17; and 28,565 on March 18.

Passengers using the commuter train service into and out of Jakarta have fallen to about 700,000 a day from the normal 1.2 million a day.