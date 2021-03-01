Johor to propose allowing those vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to Singapore

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor state government will ask the Federal government to allow those who have received the full dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine to travel to Singapore.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said on Monday (March 1) that individuals who have received the vaccine would be given a certificate indicating that they have been vaccinated.

"Johor will do its level best to ensure that the benefit of giving the vaccine would be reflected in the 'new normal'.

"With the availability of certification for individuals who have been vaccinated, they should be given some kind of benefits in the 'new normal' where borders are concerned.

"The state government will give its suggestions and recommendations to the Federal government on certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the reopening of the border with Singapore," he said.

Datuk Hasni said this before receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He had earlier been asked if the state government would propose the use of a "vaccine passport" for individuals to travel between Johor and Singapore.

Mr Hasni added that the reopening of the border and a green travel bubble initiative with Singapore should be considered upon the completion of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.