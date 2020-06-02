Coronavirus: Interstate travel in Malaysia for marriage, pre-wedding outdoor photo shoots allowed

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Interstate travel for the purpose of getting married is now allowed in Malaysia, and so are outdoor pre-wedding photo shoots, said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He also said childcare centres can reopen from Tuesday (June 2).

For marriages, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said those intending to cross states to solemnise their marriage must obtain police permission before travelling.

"The special ministerial meeting has agreed to allow interstate travel for the purpose of solemnisation of marriage, with permission from the police.

"Those involved must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP), such as not having more than 20 people at the ceremony, practising social distancing and avoiding the pressing of palms," he said.

He said the meeting also agreed to allow pre-wedding photo shoots to take place starting from Tuesday in outdoor settings only.

"The photo shoots are, however, limited to pre-wedding and solemnisation ceremonies, and subjected to the determined SOPs. Weddings are still not allowed," he said.

Registered childcare centres have also been given the green light to operate from Tuesday.

Mr Ismail Sabri saidthat while 304 childcare centres had already been given permission earlier to operate, now another remaining 6,696 centres had also been allowed to do so.

This comes after the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry came out with satisfactory and comprehensive SOPs for childcare centres, said Mr Ismail Sabri.

He said the move would help working parents who had been unable to return to work because they had no one to look after their children.

Meanwhile, filming for advertisements and movies are also allowed from June 10, said Mr Ismail Sabri, adding that those involved must practice social distancing and good hygiene.

As for religious activities, including congregational prayers at mosques and activities at houses of worships, the SOPs related to those will be tabled at the ministerial meeting on June 6.

The SOPs for barber shops, hair salons and night markets will also be tabled in the same meeting.