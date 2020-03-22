Coronavirus: Indonesia's total cases rise to 514 with 48 deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesia reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (March 22), bringing the overall number of infections to 514 in the world's fourth-most populous nation.

The country also recorded another 10 deaths, resulting in 48 fatalities, the highest death tally in South-east Asia.

The number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, increased by nine to 29.

Mr Achmad Yurianto, government spokesman on Covid-19 management, said in a press briefing that the government will massively expand rapid tests to those who had been in contact with Covid-19 patients, after 150,000 testing kits from China arrived in Indonesia on Sunday.

"We will distribute the 150,000 kits nationwide in accordance with the clusterisation of risks in the communities based on the positive cases treated at hospitals," he said.

He noted that the government will take up to one million tests to high-risks groups in the communities.

Indonesia's health ministry has estimated that between 600,000 and 700,000 people in the country of around 270 million inhabitants are at risk of being infected by the coronavirus.

Mr Achmad, who is also Health Ministry's director general for disease control and prevention, said: "The government is preparing for isolation facilities for those with moderate to severe symptoms."

The Athlete Village in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, will be ready for isolation and treatment of Covid-19 patients starting from Monday, Mr Achmad said, noting that a hotel run by a private company will be converted into another isolation site with "a big capacity".

The Athlete Village, built for the 2018 Asian Games, will be able to cater to more than 4,000 patients, the authorities said.

Two of its 10 towers will serve as an emergency hospital, while one tower will house the doctors, nurses and paramedics. Another tower will be used by the Covid-19 task force, the State-Owned Entreprises Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The emergency hospital will be able to accommodate more than 7,000 people, including the patients.

Jakarta has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus as the death toll totalled 29, while 307 people were infected.

Nearly two-thirds of the new infections announced on Sunday, or 40 people, were from the capital city, which has about 10 million inhabitants.

Last Friday, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan declared a state of emergency for two weeks to curb the spread of the Covid-19, with companies urged to require its employees to work from home.

A number of malls and public transport have cut their operation hours, while a number of places of worship have livestreamed their activities after the announcement.

The city will also close entertainment centres, such as spas and karaoke bars, starting on Monday.

Amid the spike in fresh cases, referral hospitals have scrambled to treat patients.

Three doctors infected by the coronavirus from their patients have died of Covid-19, local media reported.